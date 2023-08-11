S. Korea's economic slowdown easing amid improving exports: gov't
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's economic slowdown seems to be easing amid signs of improving exports, the finance ministry said Friday, although a heat wave and downpours are feared to heighten inflation.
"Although there are some monthly volatilities, the economic slowdown is partially easing on the back of recovering exports volumes, including chips, along with improving economic sentiment and employment," the Ministry of Economy and Finance said in a report.
The ministry mentioned an economic slowdown in the monthly assessment report, the Green Book, for the seventh consecutive month.
South Korea's exports fell for the 10th consecutive month in July due mainly to weak demand for semiconductors, but the country reported a trade surplus for two straight months.
In the report, the ministry added it is notable that inflation has been easing recently, although the latest heat wave and heavy rains may give some uncertainties down the road.
South Korea's consumer price growth slowed for the sixth straight month in July to the lowest level in 25 months on the back of lower oil prices, rising 2.3 percent on-year. It marked the lowest advance since June 2021.
The ministry has been warning that consumer prices' growth may accelerate due to weather conditions as well as Chuseok, the autumn harvest celebration, which falls in late September this year.
The report further noted that there is also growing hope over the recovery of the IT industry, although the volatile global prices of raw materials in the face of the Russia-Ukraine war remain a challenge.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
