Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 August 11, 2023
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 25/23 Rain 60
Incheon 25/23 Rain 70
Suwon 26/23 Rain 40
Cheongju 30/24 Rain 30
Daejeon 29/23 Rain 60
Chuncheon 27/23 Rain 60
Gangneung 32/24 Rain 20
Jeonju 31/24 Rain 30
Gwangju 31/24 Rain 30
Jeju 33/26 Rain 20
Daegu 32/23 Cloudy 20
Busan 31/25 Cloudy 0
(END)
