Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 August 11, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/23 Rain 60

Incheon 25/23 Rain 70

Suwon 26/23 Rain 40

Cheongju 30/24 Rain 30

Daejeon 29/23 Rain 60

Chuncheon 27/23 Rain 60

Gangneung 32/24 Rain 20

Jeonju 31/24 Rain 30

Gwangju 31/24 Rain 30

Jeju 33/26 Rain 20

Daegu 32/23 Cloudy 20

Busan 31/25 Cloudy 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!