Kolmar Korea Q2 net income up 89.3 pct to 42.6 bln won
All News 09:32 August 11, 2023
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- Kolmar Korea Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net income of 42.6 billion won (US$32.3 million), up 89.3 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 55.7 billion won, up 65.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 19.3 percent to 599.7 billion won.
The operating profit was 36.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
