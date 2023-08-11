(LEAD) Former top Marine investigator rejects military prosecution's inquiry over his alleged insubordination

(ATTN: ADDS remarks from defense ministry, Marine Corps, other details throughout)

SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- A former chief of the Marine Corps' investigation unit refused Friday to undergo the military prosecution's questioning over his alleged insubordination related to an internal probe into last month's tragic death of a young soldier.

Col. Park Jung-hun's refusal added to a growing controversy surrounding his decision to hand over the probe findings to the civilian police despite Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup's order to hold off on the transfer for more legal deliberations.

Park has defended the decision as a "lawful" one, while the defense ministry viewed it as an act of insubordination, which saw him dismissed from the armed service's chief investigation post.

The military police is to transfer a case, involving a troop fatality, to the police if there are signs of any criminal activity in the case.

"A fair investigation cannot take place by an organization of the defense ministry," Park told reporters outside the prosecutors' office in Seoul, claiming that the ministry has made "unfair" orders to him.

The prosecution office described Park's move as a "very inappropriate" act that undermines military discipline and vowed to press ahead with the investigation.

"(We) express strong regret (over the refusal) and plan to conduct an investigation based on law and principles going forward," it said in a statement.



Col. Park Jung-hun, a former chief of the Marine Corps' investigation unit, speaks to the press in front of the military prosecution's office in Seoul on Aug. 11, 2023. (Yonhap)

Park spearheaded the preliminary probe into what contributed to the death of Cpl. Chae Su-geun, who was swept away by a torrent at a stream in Yecheon County, 161 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on July 19 while on a mission to search for victims of downpours.

The military has faced accusations that proper safety measures had not been taken for troops deployed in the search operations.

In a document detailing the investigation findings, the Marine investigation unit reportedly listed eight officials, including the commander of the 1st Marine Division, on suspicion of negligent homicide and other charges.

Defense Minister Lee had initially approved the findings after being briefed on July 30, but later issued an order to put off the transfer to the police, citing the need for further review, according to his office. Lee was preparing to embark on an overseas trip on July 31.

Nevertheless, Park transferred the case on Aug. 2. His lawyer claimed Park had been pressured by the ministry to omit allegations of criminal activity by individuals in the report.

Park has maintained that he received orders to hold off on sending the case to the police only after he had begun the transfer process.

The Marine Corps refuted the claim Friday, pointing out that Commandant Kim Gye-hwan ordered that the case be handed over after Lee's return from his overseas trip.

Park's move prompted the ministry to retrieve the case back from the police to be reviewed by the Criminal Investigation Command under the ministry, while the Marine Corps formally relieved him of his duties on Tuesday.

The ministry has claimed the allegations against some service members in the investigation document could affect the civilian police's probe, given that the police could respect the military's internal examination in light of its expertise in military operations.

It has also rejected the claim that it directed Park to remove criminal allegations against the listed individuals in the document.



This file photo, taken July 22, 2023, shows a burial ceremony for Cpl. Chae Su-geun, who died during search and rescue operations for victims of heavy rain, taking place at the Daejeon National Cemetery in Daejeon, 139 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr

(END)