Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul shares up 0.22 pct in late morning trade

All News 11:32 August 11, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 0.22 percent higher late Friday morning on eased U.S. inflation.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 5.62 points to 2,607.18 as of 11:20 a.m.

On Wall Street, investor sentiment was boosted by the latest U.S. consumer price index data for July, which rose 3.2 percent, slower than the market expectation of a 3.3 percent rise.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 0.15 percent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.12 percent.

In Seoul, major shares traded in mixed territory.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics was flat while LG Electronics rose 2.36 percent.

Game shares were among the winners, with NCSOFT gaining 0.38 percent and Netmarble advancing 2.48 percent.

But battery shares went south, as industry leader LG Energy Solution fell 0.9 percent and POSCO Future M retreated 1.88 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,319.8 won against the U.S. dollar at 11:20 a.m., down 3.8 won from Thursday's close.

brk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#stocks #KOSPI
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!