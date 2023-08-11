Seoul shares up 0.22 pct in late morning trade
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 0.22 percent higher late Friday morning on eased U.S. inflation.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 5.62 points to 2,607.18 as of 11:20 a.m.
On Wall Street, investor sentiment was boosted by the latest U.S. consumer price index data for July, which rose 3.2 percent, slower than the market expectation of a 3.3 percent rise.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 0.15 percent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.12 percent.
In Seoul, major shares traded in mixed territory.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics was flat while LG Electronics rose 2.36 percent.
Game shares were among the winners, with NCSOFT gaining 0.38 percent and Netmarble advancing 2.48 percent.
But battery shares went south, as industry leader LG Energy Solution fell 0.9 percent and POSCO Future M retreated 1.88 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,319.8 won against the U.S. dollar at 11:20 a.m., down 3.8 won from Thursday's close.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
(3rd LD) World Scout Jamboree continues despite U.S., U.K. withdrawals amid heat wave
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
N. Korea on alert as Typhoon Khanun approaches
-
Police to beef up patrols, stop and searches in wake of back-to-back stabbing rampages
-
(3rd LD) World Scout Jamboree continues despite U.S., U.K. withdrawals amid heat wave
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
(2nd LD) Man nabbed for stabbing teacher at high school in Daejeon
-
(4th LD) Typhoon Khanun leaves 1 dead, 1 missing while heading north slowly
-
(2nd LD) Typhoon Khanun to reach Seoul's vicinity around 9 p.m.
-
Typhoon Khanun forces suspension of 450 flights nationwide
-
(3rd LD) Typhoon causes flood, wind damage while heading north slowly
-
(5th LD) Typhoon Khanun leaves 1 dead, 1 missing while heading north slowly