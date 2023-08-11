(LEAD) S. Korea voices hopes for 'smooth' resolution of frozen Iranian assets
(ATTN: ADDS details in paras 5, 7-9)
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea neither confirmed nor denied media reports Friday on the apparent transfer of Iranian funds frozen here under U.S. sanctions but expressed hopes for a "smooth" resolution of the issue, a major thorn in the country's relations with Tehran.
Earlier, media outlets reported the United States had reached a deal with Iran to release five of its detained citizens and unlock around US$6 billion of Iranian assets frozen in South Korea.
"We have nothing to confirm at this point," a foreign ministry official told reporters. "The government has engaged in close consultation with relevant countries, including the U.S. and Iran, to address the issue of the frozen funds, and we hope this matter can be resolved smoothly."
Citing a source, Iran's state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported the Iranian funds in South Korea have been changed into euros in a bank in Switzerland.
Relations between Seoul and Tehran have frayed due to $7 billion in Iranian funds locked in two South Korean banks -- the Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK) and Woori Bank -- under U.S. sanctions reimposed in 2018 after then U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal. Tehran has long called on Seoul to release the funds.
Tensions between the U.S. and Iran have posed a tricky diplomatic challenge to South Korea, which has been striving to strengthen its treaty alliance with Washington and its economic partnership with the Islamic republic.
The two South Korean banks neither confirmed nor denied the media reports.
"We know that the funds should be transferred according to the requirements under the agreement between the U.S. and Iranian governments. But we cannot confirm our client's financial transaction with a third party," an official of IBK said.
Woori Bank declined to comment on the matter.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
(3rd LD) World Scout Jamboree continues despite U.S., U.K. withdrawals amid heat wave
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
N. Korea on alert as Typhoon Khanun approaches
-
(3rd LD) World Scout Jamboree continues despite U.S., U.K. withdrawals amid heat wave
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Khanun
-
Saemangeum jamboree fate hangs in balance as U.K., U.S. contingents set to leave campsite
-
(4th LD) Typhoon Khanun leaves 1 dead, 1 missing while heading north slowly
-
Sonny seeking redemption with Spurs; Kim Min-jae, Lee Kang-in looking to make mark on new clubs
-
(5th LD) Typhoon Khanun leaves 1 dead, 1 missing while heading north slowly
-
Typhoon causes over 360 cases of facility, flooding damage
-
Typhoon Khanun forces suspension of 450 flights nationwide