N. Korea put on alert against Typhoon Khanun; minor damage reported
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- North Korea appeared to be on alert early Friday, airing rare overnight weather forecasts for Typhoon Khanun as it headed north after arriving on the Korean Peninsula the previous day.
Khanun plowed through South Korea for 16 hours Thursday and dissipated after reaching the vicinity of Pyongyang around 6 a.m. Friday, according to Seoul's weather agency.
The North's official Korean Central TV aired news alerts late into the night in a rare overnight broadcast. It also ran a nighttime weather program when Typhoon Bavi hit the country in 2020.
North Korea has apparently suffered minor damage from Khanun, which only resulted in broken tree branches, according to the state media.
The North had called for all-out efforts to minimize the potential damage from Khanun, saying the country's economy could be dealt a blow should it lack preparation.
North Korea is seen as vulnerable to natural disasters due to its lack of infrastructure. In the past, heavy rains left thousands of people displaced in the impoverished country.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
(3rd LD) World Scout Jamboree continues despite U.S., U.K. withdrawals amid heat wave
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
N. Korea on alert as Typhoon Khanun approaches
-
Police to beef up patrols, stop and searches in wake of back-to-back stabbing rampages
-
(3rd LD) World Scout Jamboree continues despite U.S., U.K. withdrawals amid heat wave
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Khanun
-
(4th LD) Typhoon Khanun leaves 1 dead, 1 missing while heading north slowly
-
(3rd LD) Typhoon causes flood, wind damage while heading north slowly
-
(2nd LD) Typhoon Khanun to reach Seoul's vicinity around 9 p.m.
-
Typhoon Khanun forces suspension of 450 flights nationwide
-
Sonny seeking redemption with Spurs; Kim Min-jae, Lee Kang-in looking to make mark on new clubs