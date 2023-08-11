Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea Electric Power remains in red in Q2

August 11, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- Korea Electric Power Corp. on Friday reported its second-quarter net loss of 1.9 trillion won (US$1.4 billion), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 2.27 trillion won for the April-June period, compared with a loss of 6.51 trillion won a year earlier. Sales rose 26.4 percent to 19.62 trillion won.

The loss was 11.8 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
