(LEAD) Korea Electric Power remains in red in Q2

(ATTN: RECASTS lead; UPDATES with details throughout)

SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- State-run Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) said Friday its earnings stayed in the red in the second quarter, amid higher production costs in the face of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Net losses came to 1.9 trillion (US$1.43 billion) won in the April-June period, narrowing from a 4.83 trillion-won loss tallied a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Operating losses came to 2.27 trillion won in the second quarter, also improving from a loss of 6.51 trillion on-year, it added. It nevertheless marked nine consecutive quarters where KEPCO has posted an operating loss.

Sales reached 19.62 trillion won in the April-June period, up 26.4 percent on-year.

The operating loss came in line with the estimate of 2.1 trillion won projected by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news arm of Yonhap News Agency.

"Due to the adjusted rates and stabilized fuel costs, the operating loss in the second quarter narrowed from a three-month period earlier," the company said in a statement.

Over the first half, KEPCO said its sales from electricity sales came to 41.2 trillion won, up 28.8 percent on-year on the back of higher rates.

The company, meanwhile, spent 15.1 trillion won on purchasing resources and 21 trillion won on purchasing electricity from private power generation companies.

"Under close coordination with the government, we will seek to implement an electricity pricing system based on the production costs, and make efforts to ease financial risks," it added.



This photo taken on Aug. 7, 2023, shows the situation room at a branch of Korea Electric Power Corp. in Suwon, just south of Seoul. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr

(END)