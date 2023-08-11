Korea Gas swings to loss in Q2
All News 15:07 August 11, 2023
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- Korea Gas Corp. on Friday reported its second-quarter net loss of 66.7 billion won (US$50.4 million), swinging from a profit of 151.4 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period fell 29.1 percent on-year to 205 billion won. Revenue decreased 8.2 percent to 8.12 trillion won.

