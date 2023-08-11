Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korean Air enhances cash and miles options on tickets

All News 15:26 August 11, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- Korean Air Co., South Korea's leading carrier, said Friday it has enhanced its cash and miles program to allow its customers to redeem more miles when purchasing tickets.

Starting Thursday, Korean Air increased the maximum amount of redeemable miles to 30 percent from the existing 20 percent, the company said in a statement.

The cash and miles program is an option that allows its SKYPASS members to pay for tickets using a combination of cash and award miles, and is available for all departure dates and booking classes.

The national flag carrier adopted the cash and miles program in 2021 to provide more opportunities for customers to redeem the miles that they have accumulated.

The carrier's SKYPASS program benefits members by giving them the opportunity to earn SKYPASS miles and acquire award miles from many airline and hotel partnerships.

This file photo provided by Korean Air Co. shows a B787-8 passenger jet taking off from a local airport in South Korea. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

#Korean Air #mileage program
