Korean Air enhances cash and miles options on tickets
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- Korean Air Co., South Korea's leading carrier, said Friday it has enhanced its cash and miles program to allow its customers to redeem more miles when purchasing tickets.
Starting Thursday, Korean Air increased the maximum amount of redeemable miles to 30 percent from the existing 20 percent, the company said in a statement.
The cash and miles program is an option that allows its SKYPASS members to pay for tickets using a combination of cash and award miles, and is available for all departure dates and booking classes.
The national flag carrier adopted the cash and miles program in 2021 to provide more opportunities for customers to redeem the miles that they have accumulated.
The carrier's SKYPASS program benefits members by giving them the opportunity to earn SKYPASS miles and acquire award miles from many airline and hotel partnerships.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
(3rd LD) World Scout Jamboree continues despite U.S., U.K. withdrawals amid heat wave
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
N. Korea on alert as Typhoon Khanun approaches
-
(3rd LD) World Scout Jamboree continues despite U.S., U.K. withdrawals amid heat wave
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Khanun
-
Saemangeum jamboree fate hangs in balance as U.K., U.S. contingents set to leave campsite
-
(4th LD) Typhoon Khanun leaves 1 dead, 1 missing while heading north slowly
-
Sonny seeking redemption with Spurs; Kim Min-jae, Lee Kang-in looking to make mark on new clubs
-
(5th LD) Typhoon Khanun leaves 1 dead, 1 missing while heading north slowly
-
Typhoon causes over 360 cases of facility, flooding damage
-
Typhoon Khanun forces suspension of 450 flights nationwide