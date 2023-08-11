Suspect in stabbing of high school teacher referred to prosecution

DAEJEON, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- Police on Friday referred a man suspected of attacking a high school teacher with a knife to the prosecution for further investigation on charges of attempted murder and trespassing.

The 28-year-old man has been arrested after stabbing the 49-year-old victim in the face, chest and arms seven times on Aug. 4 at a high school in Daejeon, 139 kilometers south of Seoul.



Police escort a man (C) who stabbed a high school teacher with a knife as he attends a detention hearing at the Daejeon District Court in the central city of Daejeon on Aug. 5, 2023. (Yonhap)

He fled the scene following the attack but was apprehended near his residence three hours later.

The Daedeok Police Station is considering the possibility that he might have been driven by delusions to commit the crime, given his diagnosis with a mental disorder in 2021.

He had received treatment for schizophrenia and depression until last year, according to the police. However, after being advised by a doctor to undergo hospitalization, he discontinued his treatment.

Initially, the suspect told the police that he committed the crime "due to negative memories from my school days." But the police found no substantial evidence to support the claim.

On Thursday, the police conducted psychological evaluations on him, including a psychopathy assessment, to uncover the motives behind the attack. The results are expected to be available in about a week.

