Key developments on North Korea this week
All News 16:00 August 11, 2023
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------------
Aug. 7 -- N. Korean leader's visits to arms factories apparently had 'multiple' purposes: Seoul
8 -- N. Korea urges all-out efforts to minimize damage from Typhoon Khanun
9 -- N. Korea vows to launch satellites at any time
N. Korea, Russia defend Moscow's war with Ukraine during showing of film over Nazi trials
10 -- N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA
11 -- N. Korea put on alert against Typhoon Khanun; minor damage reported
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
(3rd LD) World Scout Jamboree continues despite U.S., U.K. withdrawals amid heat wave
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
N. Korea on alert as Typhoon Khanun approaches
Most Saved
-
(3rd LD) World Scout Jamboree continues despite U.S., U.K. withdrawals amid heat wave
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Khanun
-
Saemangeum jamboree fate hangs in balance as U.K., U.S. contingents set to leave campsite
-
(4th LD) Typhoon Khanun leaves 1 dead, 1 missing while heading north slowly
-
Sonny seeking redemption with Spurs; Kim Min-jae, Lee Kang-in looking to make mark on new clubs
-
(5th LD) Typhoon Khanun leaves 1 dead, 1 missing while heading north slowly
-
Typhoon causes over 360 cases of facility, flooding damage
-
Typhoon Khanun forces suspension of 450 flights nationwide