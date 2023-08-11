Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

August 11, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------------

Aug. 7 -- N. Korean leader's visits to arms factories apparently had 'multiple' purposes: Seoul

8 -- N. Korea urges all-out efforts to minimize damage from Typhoon Khanun

9 -- N. Korea vows to launch satellites at any time

N. Korea, Russia defend Moscow's war with Ukraine during showing of film over Nazi trials

10 -- N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA

11 -- N. Korea put on alert against Typhoon Khanun; minor damage reported
(END)

