Korean Embassy voices concerns over China's recent water cannon attack on Philippines boat

All News 16:17 August 11, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean Embassy in Manila has recently expressed concerns over a Chinese coast guard vessel having fired a water cannon at a Philippines boat in the South China Sea, a region long plagued by persistent territorial disputes.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the embassy touched on the geopolitically-charged issue, as the Yoon Suk Yeol administration has been seen pursuing a clearer foreign policy stance as to the protection of freedom of navigation and overflight in the crucial waterway.

"The embassy reaffirms its support for peace, stability and rules-based order in the South China Sea, as an important international sea lane of communications, and for the freedom of navigation and overflight based on the principles of international law, including UNCLOS," it added.

On Aug. 5, a Chinese Coast Guard ship sprayed at a boat belonging to the Philippines that was attempting to deliver supplies to a garrison of its marines on Second Thomas Shoal, known as Ayunging Shoal by Manila.

It lies within the Philippines exclusive economic zone, but both Beijing and Manila claim it as their sovereign territory.

