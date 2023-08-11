Ottogi 379,500 UP 4,500

LOTTE TOUR 12,850 DN 500

KT&G 85,000 0

LG Uplus 10,140 DN 80

SAMSUNG LIFE 70,300 UP 200

LG Display 14,020 DN 70

SK 151,100 DN 100

Hanon Systems 9,610 DN 80

NCsoft 263,500 UP 2,000

Kangwonland 16,410 DN 270

NAVER 222,000 DN 3,000

HANATOUR SERVICE 53,000 UP 200

COSMAX 133,100 UP 9,300

KIWOOM 97,700 UP 500

Kakao 51,600 DN 1,000

Hanwha Ocean 46,400 DN 50

HD Hyundai Infracore 10,700 UP 50

Handsome 19,680 DN 110

HyundaiElev 45,350 DN 700

LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp575 00 UP3400

MS IND 20,850 UP 1,820

COWAY 42,050 UP 550

Asiana Airlines 11,890 DN 310

ShinpoongPharm 19,100 DN 300

LOTTE SHOPPING 74,200 DN 2,600

Nongshim 459,000 UP 45,500

IBK 10,410 UP 10

DONGSUH 18,420 UP 20

SamsungEng 37,200 0

SAMSUNG C&T 104,900 UP 800

PanOcean 4,805 UP 20

SAMSUNG CARD 29,350 UP 300

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL17360 DN820

KT 32,300 UP 400

POSCO FUTURE M 440,500 DN 11,500

Boryung 9,120 DN 70

LG Corp. 82,300 DN 900

LOTTE Fine Chem 61,800 UP 800

HYUNDAI STEEL 34,700 DN 350

Shinsegae 206,000 DN 5,000

(MORE)