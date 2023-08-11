KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Ottogi 379,500 UP 4,500
LOTTE TOUR 12,850 DN 500
KT&G 85,000 0
LG Uplus 10,140 DN 80
SAMSUNG LIFE 70,300 UP 200
LG Display 14,020 DN 70
SK 151,100 DN 100
Hanon Systems 9,610 DN 80
NCsoft 263,500 UP 2,000
Kangwonland 16,410 DN 270
NAVER 222,000 DN 3,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 53,000 UP 200
COSMAX 133,100 UP 9,300
KIWOOM 97,700 UP 500
Kakao 51,600 DN 1,000
Hanwha Ocean 46,400 DN 50
HD Hyundai Infracore 10,700 UP 50
Handsome 19,680 DN 110
HyundaiElev 45,350 DN 700
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp575 00 UP3400
MS IND 20,850 UP 1,820
COWAY 42,050 UP 550
Asiana Airlines 11,890 DN 310
ShinpoongPharm 19,100 DN 300
LOTTE SHOPPING 74,200 DN 2,600
Nongshim 459,000 UP 45,500
IBK 10,410 UP 10
DONGSUH 18,420 UP 20
SamsungEng 37,200 0
SAMSUNG C&T 104,900 UP 800
PanOcean 4,805 UP 20
SAMSUNG CARD 29,350 UP 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL17360 DN820
KT 32,300 UP 400
POSCO FUTURE M 440,500 DN 11,500
Boryung 9,120 DN 70
LG Corp. 82,300 DN 900
LOTTE Fine Chem 61,800 UP 800
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,700 DN 350
Shinsegae 206,000 DN 5,000
