KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
GCH Corp 14,730 DN 70
LotteChilsung 136,000 0
HyundaiMtr 190,500 UP 2,100
AmoreG 33,300 DN 1,500
COSMOCHEM 46,450 DN 550
POSCO Holdings 577,000 DN 21,000
DB INSURANCE 80,000 UP 2,000
HtlShilla 89,200 UP 2,400
Hanmi Science 39,100 DN 1,400
SamsungElecMech 151,400 UP 1,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 38,400 UP 350
HDKSOE 118,600 DN 800
Hanchem 183,000 DN 200
DWS 37,050 UP 50
KEPCO 18,960 DN 70
SamsungSecu 36,400 UP 550
KG DONGBU STL 8,280 DN 30
SKTelecom 46,750 UP 200
KumhoPetrochem 122,700 UP 200
Mobis 233,000 UP 4,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 116,500 UP 1,800
S-1 55,300 0
ZINUS 29,300 UP 200
TaihanElecWire 13,500 UP 390
Hyundai M&F INS 30,900 UP 650
DWEC 4,660 DN 25
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 85,200 DN 5,800
SamyangFood 136,100 UP 10,600
CJ CheilJedang 308,000 DN 2,000
LG H&H 495,000 DN 3,000
ShinhanGroup 34,800 0
KEPCO KPS 33,950 UP 450
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 43,100 0
LGCHEM 622,000 DN 12,000
KEPCO E&C 71,000 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 30,250 UP 1,300
LGELECTRONICS 103,800 UP 1,900
Celltrion 156,500 UP 400
LX INT 36,050 UP 550
DB HiTek 54,200 DN 800
(MORE)
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
(3rd LD) World Scout Jamboree continues despite U.S., U.K. withdrawals amid heat wave
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
N. Korea on alert as Typhoon Khanun approaches
-
(3rd LD) World Scout Jamboree continues despite U.S., U.K. withdrawals amid heat wave
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Khanun
-
Saemangeum jamboree fate hangs in balance as U.K., U.S. contingents set to leave campsite
-
(4th LD) Typhoon Khanun leaves 1 dead, 1 missing while heading north slowly
-
Sonny seeking redemption with Spurs; Kim Min-jae, Lee Kang-in looking to make mark on new clubs
-
(5th LD) Typhoon Khanun leaves 1 dead, 1 missing while heading north slowly
-
Typhoon causes over 360 cases of facility, flooding damage
-
Typhoon Khanun forces suspension of 450 flights nationwide