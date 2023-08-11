GCH Corp 14,730 DN 70

LotteChilsung 136,000 0

HyundaiMtr 190,500 UP 2,100

AmoreG 33,300 DN 1,500

COSMOCHEM 46,450 DN 550

POSCO Holdings 577,000 DN 21,000

DB INSURANCE 80,000 UP 2,000

HtlShilla 89,200 UP 2,400

Hanmi Science 39,100 DN 1,400

SamsungElecMech 151,400 UP 1,500

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 38,400 UP 350

HDKSOE 118,600 DN 800

Hanchem 183,000 DN 200

DWS 37,050 UP 50

KEPCO 18,960 DN 70

SamsungSecu 36,400 UP 550

KG DONGBU STL 8,280 DN 30

SKTelecom 46,750 UP 200

KumhoPetrochem 122,700 UP 200

Mobis 233,000 UP 4,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 116,500 UP 1,800

S-1 55,300 0

ZINUS 29,300 UP 200

TaihanElecWire 13,500 UP 390

Hyundai M&F INS 30,900 UP 650

DWEC 4,660 DN 25

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 85,200 DN 5,800

SamyangFood 136,100 UP 10,600

CJ CheilJedang 308,000 DN 2,000

LG H&H 495,000 DN 3,000

ShinhanGroup 34,800 0

KEPCO KPS 33,950 UP 450

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 43,100 0

LGCHEM 622,000 DN 12,000

KEPCO E&C 71,000 UP 1,000

HYUNDAI ROTEM 30,250 UP 1,300

LGELECTRONICS 103,800 UP 1,900

Celltrion 156,500 UP 400

LX INT 36,050 UP 550

DB HiTek 54,200 DN 800

(MORE)