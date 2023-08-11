Yoon instructs PM to provide full support to Scouts until the end
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Friday to extend full support to participants of the 2023 World Scout Jamboree until their departure, including accommodation, transportation and tours, his office said.
The jamboree is set to close later Friday with a ceremony followed by a K-pop concert at Seoul World Cup Stadium.
"President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to make utmost efforts for the safety of the World Scout Jamboree closing ceremony and K-pop concert, which will be held at Seoul World Cup Stadium, and to provide maximum support to Scouts from all countries even after the closing ceremony in terms of accommodation and transportation, cultural programs and tours, until the last one departs," senior presidential secretary for press affairs Kim Eun-hye said in a written briefing.
Around 40,000 jamboree participants are set to gather for the ceremony and concert before returning to their respective countries starting Saturday.
