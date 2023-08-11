Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanwha Life Insurance Q2 net income down 24.6 pct to 240.3 bln won

All News 15:55 August 11, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Life Insurance Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 240.3 billion won (US$181.4 million), down 24.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period fell 65.4 percent on-year to 158.6 billion won. Sales decreased 39.7 percent to 4.92 trillion won.
(END)

Keywords
#Hanwha Life Insurance
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!