Hanwha Life Insurance Q2 net income down 24.6 pct to 240.3 bln won
All News 15:55 August 11, 2023
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Life Insurance Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 240.3 billion won (US$181.4 million), down 24.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period fell 65.4 percent on-year to 158.6 billion won. Sales decreased 39.7 percent to 4.92 trillion won.
(END)
