Hanwha Q2 net income down 79.3 pct to 248.6 bln won

SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Corp. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 248.6 billion won (US$187.6 million), down 79.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 298.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 1.33 trillion won a year ago. Revenue fell 10.5 percent to 12.14 trillion won.

