Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanwha Q2 net income down 79.3 pct to 248.6 bln won

All News 16:01 August 11, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Corp. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 248.6 billion won (US$187.6 million), down 79.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 298.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 1.33 trillion won a year ago. Revenue fell 10.5 percent to 12.14 trillion won.
(END)

Keywords
#Hanwha
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!