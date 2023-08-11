Yoon to send delegation to inauguration of Paraguay president

SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol will send a delegation made up of the land minister and a lawmaker to the inauguration ceremony of incoming Paraguayan President Santiago Pena Palacios, his office said Friday.

Land Minister Won Hee-ryong and Rep. Jung Hee-yong of the ruling People Power Party will attend the ceremony on Aug. 15 as special envoys of the president.

The delegation plans to offer Yoon's congratulations to the incoming president and deliver a personal letter containing his wish to work closely with the new administration.

During their stay, the delegation will also meet with officials of the new Paraguayan government and parliament, as well as with Korean businesspeople and residents in the country, while also promoting South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo.



This photo provided by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, shows Land Minister Won Hee-ryong at a government meeting on the response to Typhoon Khanun on Aug. 8, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)