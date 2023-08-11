Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kangstem Biotech to raise 35.1 bln won via stock sale

All News 16:50 August 11, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- Kangstem Biotech Co. on Friday announced that it will sell stock to raise 35.1 billion won(US$26.5 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 18 million common shares at a price of 1,985 won per share. The stock will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.
