Kangstem Biotech to raise 35.1 bln won via stock sale

SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- Kangstem Biotech Co. on Friday announced that it will sell stock to raise 35.1 billion won(US$26.5 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 18 million common shares at a price of 1,985 won per share. The stock will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.

