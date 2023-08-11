The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.



------------------

(2nd LD) K-pop concert to wrap up 2023 World Scout Jamboree

SEOUL -- About 40,000 participants of the 2023 World Scout Jamboree are set to gather in Seoul on Friday for a K-pop concert, which will wrap up the world event plagued by a heat wave and a typhoon with a glitzy entertainment show.

The "K-pop super live" concert is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. for two hours at Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul.



------------------

Yoon instructs PM to provide full support to Scouts until the end

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Friday to extend full support to participants of the 2023 World Scout Jamboree until their departure, including accommodation, transportation and tours, his office said.

The jamboree is set to close later Friday with a ceremony followed by a K-pop concert at Seoul World Cup Stadium.



------------------

(LEAD) S. Korea voices hopes for 'smooth' resolution of frozen Iranian assets

SEOUL -- South Korea neither confirmed nor denied media reports Friday on the apparent transfer of Iranian funds frozen here under U.S. sanctions but expressed hopes for a "smooth" resolution of the issue, a major thorn in the country's relations with Tehran.

Earlier, media outlets reported the United States had reached a deal with Iran to release five of its detained citizens and unlock around US$6 billion of Iranian assets frozen in South Korea.



------------------

(LEAD) N. Korea put on alert against Typhoon Khanun; minor damage reported

SEOUL -- North Korea appeared to be on alert early Friday, airing rare overnight weather forecasts for Typhoon Khanun as it headed north after arriving on the Korean Peninsula the previous day.

Khanun plowed through South Korea for 16 hours Thursday and dissipated after reaching the vicinity of Pyongyang around 6 a.m. Friday, according to Seoul's weather agency.



------------------

(2nd LD) Korea Electric Power remains in red in Q2

SEOUL -- State-run Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) said Friday its earnings stayed in the red in the second quarter, amid higher production costs in the face of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Net losses came to 1.9 trillion (US$1.43 billion) won in the April-June period, narrowing from a 4.83 trillion-won loss tallied a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.



------------------

(LEAD) Seoul shares end lower on rate-hike woes; won at over 2-month low

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed lower Friday as uncertainties over further rate hikes emerged after data showing eased U.S. inflation was released. The local currency dipped to the lowest in over two months against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 10.3 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,591.26. Trading volume was moderate at 664.8 million shares worth 10.3 trillion won (US$7.78 billion), with winners outnumbering losers 562 to 324.



------------------

Korean Embassy voices concerns over China's recent water cannon attack on Philippines boat

SEOUL -- The South Korean Embassy in Manila has recently expressed concerns over a Chinese coast guard vessel having fired a water cannon at a Philippines boat in the South China Sea, a region long plagued by persistent territorial disputes.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the embassy touched on the geopolitically-charged issue, as the Yoon Suk Yeol administration has been seen pursuing a clearer foreign policy stance as to the protection of freedom of navigation and overflight in the crucial waterway.



------------------

(LEAD) Prosecution indicts suspect in deadly stabbing rampage in Seoul

SEOUL -- The prosecution on Friday indicted the suspect in last month's deadly stabbing rampage near a subway station in Seoul.

Cho Seon, 33, has been arrested for killing one man and wounding three others with a knife on July 21.



------------------

Gov't to create life sentence without parole to punish vicious criminals

SEOUL -- The government will push to create a sentence of life imprisonment without parole to more sternly respond to heinous crimes, such as murder, the Ministry of Justice said Friday.

The ministry said a revision of the Criminal Act, which contains the creation of the life sentence without parole, will be preannounced from Aug. 14 to Sept. 25.

