Police investigating online murder threat against League of Legends gamer Faker
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- An online threat has been uploaded to kill professional "League of Legends" player Lee Sang-hyeok, known better as Faker, sending police to track the writer, police said Friday.
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency received a report about the murder threat uploaded on an online community the previous night that read, "I will come to the residence of Faker's team, T1, and harm him with a weapon," according to police officials.
Police plan to look into the writer's internet protocol address to track down and apprehend the writer.
Faker plays in the League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK), the primary competition for the namesake esport, and is widely hailed as the best League of Legends player.
South Korea has seen an upsurge in online murder threats following two recent random fatal stabbing rampages in and around Seoul.
LCK said it has stepped up security screenings on spectators at the entrance and deployed more security guards at two esports venues in Seoul and Daejeon where ongoing summer play-offs are under way.
