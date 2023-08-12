Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 August 12, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/23 Rain 60

Incheon 29/23 Rain 60

Suwon 29/23 Rain 60

Cheongju 31/23 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 30/23 Rain 20

Chuncheon 28/22 Rain 70

Gangneung 30/23 Sunny 20

Jeonju 31/23 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 30/23 Sunny 20

Jeju 31/26 Cloudy 10

Daegu 32/24 Rain 20

Busan 31/25 Cloudy 0

