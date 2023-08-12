Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 August 12, 2023
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 29/23 Rain 60
Incheon 29/23 Rain 60
Suwon 29/23 Rain 60
Cheongju 31/23 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 30/23 Rain 20
Chuncheon 28/22 Rain 70
Gangneung 30/23 Sunny 20
Jeonju 31/23 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 30/23 Sunny 20
Jeju 31/26 Cloudy 10
Daegu 32/24 Rain 20
Busan 31/25 Cloudy 0
(END)
