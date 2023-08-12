SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 12.



Korean-language dailies

-- Ex-top Marine investigator says there was pressure from defense ministry (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Scouts wrap up jamboree with K-pop concert finale (Kookmin Daily)

-- US$7 bln transaction begins following U.S. deal to unlock frozen Iranian assets (Donga Ilbo)

-- Jamboree wraps up with K-pop concert after many ups and downs (Segye Times)

-- Jamboree begins with sigh, ends with cheer (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Unlocking of 8 tln won in frozen assets expected to buoy S. Korea-Iran economic cooperation (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 'There is no responsibility': State backs away from violence allegations (Hankyoreh)

-- AI startup rush wakes up 'zombie city' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Unlocking of frozen assets to warm up S. Korea-Iran economic ties (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 'Direct purchases' gaining traction in agricultural market (Korea Economic Daily)

