BTS' V tops iTunes charts in 70 countries with 'Rainy Days'
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- BTS member V topped the iTunes Top Song charts in 70 countries around the world with his new solo single, "Rainy Days," on Saturday, a day after its release, his agency said.
"Rainy Days," one of the six tracks on his upcoming debut solo album, "Layover," was at No. 1 in the United States, Great Britain, Germany, France and dozens of other countries as of 9 a.m., according to BigHit Music.
"Love Me Again," another pre-released track for V's first solo album, has topped the iTunes charts in 35 countries, including Austria, Bulgaria and Romania, it said.
V is the last of the septet to debut as a solo artist. "Layover" is set to drop Sept. 8.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
(3rd LD) World Scout Jamboree continues despite U.S., U.K. withdrawals amid heat wave
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
N. Korea on alert as Typhoon Khanun approaches
-
(3rd LD) World Scout Jamboree continues despite U.S., U.K. withdrawals amid heat wave
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Khanun
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
(2nd LD) K-pop concert to wrap up 2023 World Scout Jamboree
-
(LEAD) K-pop concert to wrap up 2023 World Scout Jamboree
-
Sonny seeking redemption with Spurs; Kim Min-jae, Lee Kang-in looking to make mark on new clubs
-
(3rd LD) K-pop concert to wrap up 2023 World Scout Jamboree
-
Typhoon causes over 360 cases of facility, flooding damage