U.N. grants sanctions exemptions for WHO's humanitarian activities in N. Korea
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- A U.N. Security Council panel has approved sanctions exemptions for the World Health Organization (WHO) allowing the delivery of tents into North Korea, its website showed Saturday.
On July 20, the U.N. committee overseeing sanctions approved the waiver on the importation of five "multipurpose" tents into the North for humanitarian relief to civilians to help cope with flood, drought and other emergencies, according to the U.N. website.
The exemption will be valid for nine months, the committee said.
It remains unclear when the items will be delivered to the North, as the reclusive country maintains border controls due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(END)
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
N. Korea on alert as Typhoon Khanun approaches
-
N. Korea, Russia defend Moscow's war with Ukraine during showing of film over Nazi trials
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Khanun
-
(4th LD) K-pop concert wraps up bumpy 2023 World Scout Jamboree
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
(2nd LD) K-pop concert to wrap up 2023 World Scout Jamboree
-
(4th LD) K-pop concert wraps up bumpy 2023 World Scout Jamboree
-
Sonny seeking redemption with Spurs; Kim Min-jae, Lee Kang-in looking to make mark on new clubs
-
(3rd LD) K-pop concert to wrap up 2023 World Scout Jamboree
-
(LEAD) K-pop concert to wrap up 2023 World Scout Jamboree