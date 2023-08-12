Go to Contents Go to Navigation

U.N. grants sanctions exemptions for WHO's humanitarian activities in N. Korea

All News 18:32 August 12, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- A U.N. Security Council panel has approved sanctions exemptions for the World Health Organization (WHO) allowing the delivery of tents into North Korea, its website showed Saturday.

On July 20, the U.N. committee overseeing sanctions approved the waiver on the importation of five "multipurpose" tents into the North for humanitarian relief to civilians to help cope with flood, drought and other emergencies, according to the U.N. website.

The exemption will be valid for nine months, the committee said.

It remains unclear when the items will be delivered to the North, as the reclusive country maintains border controls due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

