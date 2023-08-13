(LEAD) Two minor natural earthquakes strike near N. Korea's nuclear test site: weather agency
(ATTN: UPDATES with additional quake; CHANGES headline)
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- Two minor natural earthquakes struck near North Korea's nuclear test site Sunday, the latest in a series of natural earthquakes to hit the region in recent months, South Korea's state weather agency said.
The first earthquake of 2.7 magnitude occurred about 40 kilometers north-northwest of Kilju, North Hamgyong Province, at 3:13 a.m., while the second of 2.3 magnitude struck 42 km north-northwest of Kilju at 7:55 a.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.
The epicenter of the first earthquake was at a latitude of 41.3 degrees north and a longitude of 129.19 degrees east at a depth of 15 km, while the epicenter of the second quake was at a latitude of 41.31 degrees north and a longitude of 129.16 degrees east at a depth of 5 km, it said.
Kilju is home to the Punggye-ri nuclear test site, where North Korea conducted all six of its nuclear tests.
In 2022 alone, eight natural earthquakes were reported to have struck the area.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea on alert as Typhoon Khanun approaches
-
N. Korea, Russia defend Moscow's war with Ukraine during showing of film over Nazi trials
-
N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
N. Korea put on alert against Typhoon Khanun; minor damage reported
-
N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Khanun
-
(4th LD) K-pop concert wraps up bumpy 2023 World Scout Jamboree
-
(3rd LD) Police probing 54 people in connection with murder threats posted online
-
N. Korea on alert as Typhoon Khanun approaches
-
(4th LD) K-pop concert wraps up bumpy 2023 World Scout Jamboree
-
(2nd LD) K-pop concert to wrap up 2023 World Scout Jamboree
-
Missing man found dead in reservoir after Typhoon Khanun
-
No impact from release of Iranian assets from S. Korea: White House
-
(LEAD) Over 10,000 Scouts head home after attending two-week World Scout Jamboree