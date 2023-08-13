Kim Ha-seong's hitting streak ends at 16 games
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres has seen his hitting streak snapped at 16 games.
Kim batted 0-for-4 from the top of the order, as the Padres lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-0 at Chase Field in Phoenix on Saturday (local time).
Kim had the longest active hitting streak in Major League Baseball before coming up empty in this one. The streak began on July 24, and Kim batted .414 (24-for-58) during his 16-game run.
It matched the longest hitting streak by a South Korean player in the majors, with former Cincinnati Red Choo Shin-soo also having gone on a 16-game run in 2013.
Against Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen, Kim struck out in the top of the first and flied out to right field in the third.
In the fifth, Kim grounded out to third base for the final out of the frame.
Facing reliever Kevin Ginkel in the eighth, Kim grounded out to third after a nine-pitch battle.
For the season, Kim is batting .286/.380/.448 in 112 games, a significant improvement from the .251/.325/.383 line from last season. Among all National League players, Kim is 10th in batting average and ninth in on-base percentage.
Kim has also established career highs this year with 15 home runs and 27 steals, the fifth-highest total in the National League.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
