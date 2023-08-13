State audit agency to launch inspection of jamboree mismanagement
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea' state audit agency could launch an inspection of what went wrong and who was responsible for the poor organization of the 2023 World Scout Jamboree as early as this week, officials said Sunday.
The Board of Audit and Inspection has begun preparations to inspect the organizing committee, the North Jeolla Province government, and the gender equality and interior ministries following the event's conclusion on Saturday, according to the officials.
The jamboree, which ran from Aug. 1-12, opened at a campsite in Saemangeum, a reclaimed wetland on the southwestern coast, but faced severe criticism for lacking the facilities to host some 40,000 participants from around the world during a scorching heat wave earlier this month.
The participants were later relocated to various cities across the nation to escape a powerful approaching typhoon.
Officials said the BAI will announce the launch of the inspection as soon as the number of inspectors is finalized. It is expected to cover everything from how Saemangeum was chosen to host the event, how the necessary infrastructure was built, the operations of the organizing committee and details of where the massive 100 billion won (US$75 million) budget for the jamboree was spent.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea on alert as Typhoon Khanun approaches
-
N. Korea, Russia defend Moscow's war with Ukraine during showing of film over Nazi trials
-
N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
N. Korea put on alert against Typhoon Khanun; minor damage reported
-
N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Khanun
-
(4th LD) K-pop concert wraps up bumpy 2023 World Scout Jamboree
-
(3rd LD) Police probing 54 people in connection with murder threats posted online
-
N. Korea on alert as Typhoon Khanun approaches
-
(4th LD) K-pop concert wraps up bumpy 2023 World Scout Jamboree
-
(2nd LD) K-pop concert to wrap up 2023 World Scout Jamboree
-
Missing man found dead in reservoir after Typhoon Khanun
-
(LEAD) Over 10,000 Scouts head home after attending two-week World Scout Jamboree
-
U.N. grants sanctions exemptions for WHO's humanitarian activities in N. Korea