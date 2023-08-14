Son Heung-min held goalless in debut as Tottenham's captain

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- Son Heung-min was held without a goal and conceded a penalty in his debut as captain of Tottenham Hotspur.

Son saw 75 minutes of action in a 2-2 draw against Brentford at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England, on Sunday (local time). This was the first match of the new Premier League season for both clubs.



In this Associated Press photo, Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur reacts to a missed scoring opportunity against Brentford during the clubs' Premier League match at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England, on Aug. 13, 2023. (Yonhap)

Son was named the new captain for Spurs on Saturday, taking over from goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who's reportedly about to join Lazio in Italy. Son then got the start on the left wing in the season opener, lined up alongside James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski and positioned behind forward Richarlison.

With Tottenham up 1-0, Son was called for a foul on Mathias Jensen in the box in the 23rd minute. The play continued momentarily before a video assistant referee alerted the on-field referee to have a review. The penalty was confirmed, and Bryan Mbeumo converted the ensuing spot kick to pull Brentford level at 1-1.



In this Reuters photo, Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur (L) fouls Mathias Jensen of Brentford to concede a penalty during the clubs' Premier League match at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England, on Aug. 13, 2023. (Yonhap)

The teams traded a couple more goals to enter the break knotted at 2-2.

At the hour mark, Son nearly put Spurs ahead with a left-footed shot from close range.

An initial attempt by Kulusevski deflected off a defender and took a fortuitous bounce to Son, who was unmarked on the left side of the box. But goalkeeper Mark Flekken was up to the task as he made a desperate kick save to keep the match tied.

Son was subbed out for Ivan Perisic in the 75th minute, and neither team ended up scoring in the second half.



In this AFP photo, Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur (L) battles Aaron Hickey of Brentford for the ball during the clubs' Premier League match at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England, on Aug. 13, 2023. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)