N. Korea's Kim calls for 'rapid' improvement of missile production capabilities: state media

SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called for a "rapid" improvement of the country's missile production capabilities to better meet demands of its front-line and missile units, state media said Monday.

Kim made the remarks during a two-day visit to factories that produce strategic missiles, rocket launchers and other military weapons on Friday and Saturday last week, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency.

The visit came just a week after the North Korean leader conducted a "field guidance" of major munitions factories as South Korea and the United States plan to hold their annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise later this month, which Pyongyang has denounced as a rehearsal for an invasion of the North.



This photo, captured from the website of the North's Korean Central News Agency on Aug. 6, 2023, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un giving field guidance at an arms factory. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

mlee@yna.co.kr

(END)