Korean-language dailies

-- Those responsible for poor jamboree management to be examined (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Jamboree exposed overall ineptitude; still not over though it ended (Kookmin Daily)

-- 38,000 students have left high school over last 3 years to focus on college entrance at private institutes (Donga Ilbo)

-- Jamboree is over, but K-culture exploration continues (Seoul Shinmun)

-- State inspectors to launch audit on poor jamboree management as early as this week (Segye Times)

-- Those tasked with managing problematic jamboree facilities were all provincial civil servants (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Strange Jeonbuk contracts for jamboree show construction to be completed after event (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Yoon gov't busy with shifting blame rather than apologizing for poor jamboree management (Hankyoreh)

-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan close ranks, cooperate on cybersecurity, AI, going beyond response to N. Korean nuke threat (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Full-scale audit on jamboree; Saemangeum project to 'restart' (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan to create Quad-level security consultation platform (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Hopes high as Chinese tour groups return (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- After 70 years, S. Korea mulls 'grand strategy' (Korea Herald)

-- Korea unblocks frozen Iranian funds, eyes improved ties (Korea Times)

