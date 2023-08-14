(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 14)

Corporal Chae's case

A Marine's honor trumps a commander's career



President Yoon Suk Yeol highly values the military and those who serve their country. That's natural for a national leader and commander-in-chief.

So, Yoon sincerely mourned the death of Corporal Chae Su-geun of the Marine Corps last month. Chae was swept away by a torrent at a stream in Yecheon, North Gyeongsang Province, while searching for victims of the flooding.

But some presidential aides do not seem to share their boss' sentiments.

After Chae's death, a Marine Corps investigation unit listed eight officers, including a major general and the commander of the 1st Marine Division, on suspicion of negligent homicide and other charges. However, the military relieved the probe team's leader, Colonel Park Jeong-hun, from his post, putting him under investigation for insubordination.

According to Col. Park, he reported the probe result to Defense Minister Lee Jong-seop, won Lee's nod and sent it to the civilian police. Later, a defense ministry official phoned Park several times, proposing to delist officers above Chae's battalion commander from the charge.

At a press conference last Friday, Park said he regarded it as "external pressure," claiming all this started after he sent news release materials to the presidential office at the latter's behest. He also refused to undergo the military prosecution's questioning over his alleged insubordination, doubting its impartiality. Instead, Park called for a committee to "investigate the investigation process of military prosecutors."

It may be premature to jump to a conclusion, as all facts and details are not in yet. The presidential aide suspected to be involved in it also denies all allegations, saying he has never seen the probe results. Still, one thing seems clear: the investigation report approved by Defense Minister Lee was returned to the ministry by "someone higher and more powerful." In Korea's power structure, there is only one such place ― the presidential office. Can one think all these are unrelated but work separately?

Like many accidents, Corporal Chae's case also has many implications.

On July 19, Chae's superiors did not even distribute life vests to Marines before putting them into the strong current. Division Commander Major Gen. Lim Seong-keun gave many instructions. For instance, he ordered the men to wear the Marines' "red shirt" and not smile before the camera.

But most of his instructions were to maximize the PR effects of his division serving civilians. None concerned his men's "safety." Some officers even took issue with the Marines' "improper salutation" to superiors while working.

If Col. Park is to be trusted, the military leaders are killing Corporal Chae twice ― by not protecting him appropriately and unduly protecting the superiors responsible for his preventable death.

According to reports, Kim Tae-hyo, President Yoon's right-hand man in national security affairs, Defense Minister Lee and Major Gen. Lim were former colleagues working at the now-defunct Cheong Wa Dae under former President Lee Myung-bak more than a decade ago. Was this all an operation to save a general instead of a private, unlike in the film?

Pfc. Chae was promoted one rank posthumously, received the highest order as a Marine and was buried at the National Cemetery. His parents thanked the government for these measures. However, they did not forget to ask the authorities "not to repeat the tragedy that took away our son." They did not say so, but the best step is to reaffirm the value of service members' lives by holding all officers, high and low, accountable.

The incident is especially regrettable as it occurred under a leader who puts the military and service members above all else to "maintain genuine peace by force." It also comes in the aftermath of various mishaps within barracks, such as excessive hazing and sexual violence, many of which were hushed up or downplayed. How could parents send their children to boot camp while unsure of their safety, even during peacetime?

President Yoon has been criticized for punishing only lower officials in socially controversial incidents, being compared to "cutting off the tail to save the lizard's head."

He must not let that happen, especially not in the military.

