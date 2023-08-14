Lioness escapes animal farm in Goryeong
All News 08:30 August 14, 2023
GORYEONG, South Korea, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- A lioness escaped from a private animal farm in the southern county of Goryeong on Monday, and a hunt is under way, officials said.
The animal broke out of its cage at the farm in Goryeong, 233 kilometers southeast of Seoul, at 7:30 a.m., the officials said.
The county government sent an emergency text message alerting residents of the escape, and authorities were trying to capture the big cat.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
