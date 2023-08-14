(LEAD) Lioness shot to death after escaping from tourist animal farm in Goryeong
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with more info)
GORYEONG, South Korea, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- A lioness was shot dead Monday about an hour after escaping from a private tourist animal farm in the southern county of Goryeong, officials said.
The animal broke out of its cage at the farm in Goryeong, 233 kilometers southeast of Seoul, at 7:24 a.m. About an hour later, fire authorities located the animal in a forest next to the farm and shot it to death, officials said.
The county government had earlier sent an emergency text message alerting residents of the escape and sent police and fire authorities to locate the loose animal.
The farm was designated by Goryeong as a tourist animal farm in February last year.
