Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Q2 net income up 40.3 pct to 603.2 bln won

SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co. on Monday reported its second-quarter net profit of 603.2 billion won (US$455.3 million), up 40.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period rose 27.9 percent on-year to 746.8 billion won. Revenue increased 4.2 percent to 5.07 trillion won.

