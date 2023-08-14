Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Life Insurance Q2 net profit down 26.2 pct to 299.8 bln won

All News 08:58 August 14, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Life Insurance Co. on Monday reported its second-quarter net profit of 299.8 billion won (US$226.3 million), down 26.2 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the April-June period was 318.3 billion won, down 42.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 37.1 percent to 6.28 trillion won.
