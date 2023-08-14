Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 August 14, 2023
SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 33/24 Sunny 60
Incheon 31/25 Sunny 20
Suwon 33/24 Sunny 60
Cheongju 34/24 Sunny 20
Daejeon 33/24 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 32/22 Sunny 60
Gangneung 28/23 Sunny 60
Jeonju 33/24 Sunny 60
Gwangju 33/24 Sunny 60
Jeju 32/26 Cloudy 60
Daegu 32/23 Cloudy 20
Busan 32/25 Sunny 20
(END)
