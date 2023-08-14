Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 August 14, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 33/24 Sunny 60

Incheon 31/25 Sunny 20

Suwon 33/24 Sunny 60

Cheongju 34/24 Sunny 20

Daejeon 33/24 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 32/22 Sunny 60

Gangneung 28/23 Sunny 60

Jeonju 33/24 Sunny 60

Gwangju 33/24 Sunny 60

Jeju 32/26 Cloudy 60

Daegu 32/23 Cloudy 20

Busan 32/25 Sunny 20

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!