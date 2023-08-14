Top diplomats of S. Korea, U.S., Japan to hold virtual meeting ahead of trilateral summit
SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea, the United States and Japan will hold discussions virtually ahead of a trilateral summit among their leaders slated for later this week, the U.S. State Department has said.
The virtual meeting among South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will be held Monday at 7:30 p.m., the department said Sunday (Washington time).
U.S. President Joe Biden is set to host South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for a trilateral summit at Camp David on Aug. 18 (local time).
The upcoming meeting will be the first stand-alone trilateral summit arranged solely for their shared agenda, not on the sidelines of a multilateral forum.
