(LEAD) Yoon thanks all those who helped smoothly wrap up jamboree

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday thanked religious circles, businesses and others who he said helped smoothly wrap up the 2023 World Scout Jamboree following turmoil, his office said.

Yoon expressed his gratitude during a weekly meeting with his senior secretaries, saying "national brand image" is more important than anything for a country whose economy is heavily reliant on external factors.

"I thank religious circles, businesses, universities and numerous local governments who played a big role in protecting the national brand image by smoothly wrapping up the jamboree," he was quoted as saying by presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon. "I also thank the people for welcoming the jamboree Scouts."

The jamboree, which ran from Aug. 1-12, opened at a campsite in Saemangeum, a reclaimed wetland on the southwestern coast, but faced severe criticism for lacking the facilities to host some 40,000 participants from around the world during a scorching heat wave earlier this month.

To make matters worse, participants had to be relocated to various cities across the nation to escape a powerful typhoon last week.

Religious circles, businesses, universities and other members of society stepped up to the plate to donate various supplies and offer lodging at their facilities.

Lee said Yoon praised the military, police, firefighters and other public workers who worked hard to ensure safety at various jamboree events.

The president later held a weekly meeting with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and thanked him for his efforts during the jamboree period.

Yoon also asked Han to do his best to protect senior citizens, vulnerable groups and outdoor workers against harm from the ongoing heat wave, according to Lee.



President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers a welcoming speech during the opening ceremony of the 25th World Scout Jamboree in Saemangeum, about 180 kilometers southwest of Seoul, on the night of Aug. 2, 2023, in this photo provided by the presidential office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

