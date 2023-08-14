Seoul shares down late Mon. morning on tech losses

SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower late Monday morning, led by big-cap tech losses, as investor sentiment remains weak ahead of major economic data.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had lost 24.21 points, or 0.93 percent, to 2,567.05 as of 11:20 a.m.

The index opened lower on big-cap tech losses and had moved within a tight range before extending losses.

Institutions and foreigners were in selling mode, offsetting buying by retail investors.

Investors have sought direction after U.S. shares ended mixed Friday, and eyes are on the U.S. retail sales report for July and the minutes of the Federal Reserve's rate-setting meeting last month.

Both will be released later this week.

Investors expect the Fed to pause its interest rate hikes in September, though the U.S. central bank has signaled that more work needs to be done to rein in inflation.

Most top-cap shares lost ground on the Seoul bourse, with tech shares under heavy downward pressure.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.59 percent, and leading battery maker LG Energy Solution tumbled 0.91 percent. SK hynix remained unchanged.

LG Chem nosedived 2.89 percent, and POSCO Holdings skidded 2.43 percent. Samsung SDI sank 3.16 percent, and SK Innovation decreased 2.68 percent.

Carmakers also lost ground. Top automaker Hyundai Motor shed 0.47 percent and Kia dropped 1.12 percent.

Major bio firm Samsung Biologics fell 0.5 percent, and Celltrion retreated 1.66 percent.

But Internet giant Naver added 0.45 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,330.45 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 5.55 won from the previous session's close.

