S. Korea offers US$2 mln in aid to Hawaii over wildfire damage
SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has decided to provide Hawaii with US$2 million worth of humanitarian aid to help respond to a series of wildfires that recently raked the island of Maui, Seoul's foreign ministry said Monday.
The latest wildfires have killed at least 93, making it the deadliest U.S. fire in over a century, with an estimated damage of at least $6 billion, according to the ministry.
Seoul plans to deliver water, food and other supplies procured from the local Korean supermarket to the government of Hawaii, as well as financial assistance to local aid organizations.
"We hope the assistance helps the Hawaiian government to recover swiftly from the disaster and the people affected by the wildfires to return to their daily lives, and to contribute in strengthening the friendly ties between the two countries," it said in a press release.
Hawaii Gov. Josh Green extended his deep appreciation for South Korea's assistance, according to the ministry.
