E-Mart remains in red in Q2
All News 13:26 August 14, 2023
SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- E-Mart Inc. on Monday reported its second-quarter net loss of 103.2 billion won (US$77.4 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 53 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a loss of 12.3 billion won a year earlier. Revenue rose 1.7 percent to 7.27 trillion won.
The operating loss was 158.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
N. Korea, Russia defend Moscow's war with Ukraine during showing of film over Nazi trials
-
N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
N. Korea put on alert against Typhoon Khanun; minor damage reported
-
Yoon orders operation of emergency response team for jamboree contingency plan
Most Saved
-
N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Khanun
-
(4th LD) K-pop concert wraps up bumpy 2023 World Scout Jamboree
-
S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit to lead to security cooperation framework: official
-
(LEAD) Typhoon Khanun to land on S. Korea's southeast coast this week
-
S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit to lead to security cooperation framework: official
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim calls for 'drastic boost' of missile production capacity: state media
-
(LEAD) Two minor natural earthquakes strike near N. Korea's nuclear test site: weather agency
-
(LEAD) State audit agency to launch inspection of jamboree mismanagement
-
S. Korea, U.S. to stage key military drills next week amid persistent N. Korean threats