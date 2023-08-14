The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.



S. Korea, U.S. to stage key military drills next week amid persistent N. Korean threats

SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States will kick off a major combined military exercise next week to beef up their joint defense, both sides said Monday, amid North Korea's hardening rhetoric adding to the prospects of it undertaking new provocations.

The annual Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) exercise based on an all-out war scenario is set to take place from Aug. 21-31, featuring various contingency drills, such as the computer simulation-based command post exercise, concurrent field training and Ulchi civil defense drills.



(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim calls for 'drastic boost' of missile production capacity: state media

SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called for a "drastic boost" of the country's missile production capacity, the North's state media said Monday, as South Korea and the United States plan to stage joint military drills later this month.

Kim made the remarks during a two-day visit to major factories that produce strategic missiles, rocket launchers and other military weapons on Friday and Saturday, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



Gov't to approve Liberation Day special pardons

SEOUL -- The government was to grant special presidential pardons Monday on the occasion of this week's Liberation Day anniversary, with many business tycoons expected to be among the beneficiaries.

The Cabinet was scheduled to meet to approve a list of beneficiaries of the presidential pardons. These would be the third presidential pardons since President Yoon Suk Yeol took office in May last year.



Top diplomats of S. Korea, U.S., Japan to hold virtual meeting ahead of trilateral summit

SEOUL -- The top diplomats of South Korea, the United States and Japan will hold discussions virtually ahead of a trilateral summit among their leaders slated for later this week, the U.S. State Department has said.

The virtual meeting among South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will be held Monday at 7:30 p.m., the department said Sunday (Washington time).



(2nd LD) Lioness shot to death after escaping from tourist animal farm in Goryeong

GORYEONG -- A lioness was shot dead Monday about an hour after escaping from a private tourist animal farm in the southern county of Goryeong, officials said.

The animal broke out of its cage at the farm in Goryeong, 233 kilometers southeast of Seoul, at 7:24 a.m. About an hour later, police and officials located the animal in a forest next to the farm and shot it to death, officials said.



FM urges S. Korean envoys in Arab countries to promote World Expo bid

SEOUL -- Foreign Minister Park Jin met with a group of South Korean envoys stationed in the Middle East to discuss ways to strengthen diplomacy in the region and urged efforts to promote Seoul's bid to host the 2030 World Expo, his office said Monday.

Park also stressed that an "unprecedented change in the recent political situation of the Middle East has presented new challenges and opportunities" at the meeting held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday.



S. Korea to honor 100 independence fighters on Liberation Day

SEOUL -- South Korea will confer state medals and awards on 100 late independence fighters to honor their sacrifices in the resistance movement against Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule over the Korean Peninsula, the veterans ministry said Monday.

The independence fighters will be awarded with decorations posthumously Tuesday when the country commemorates the 78th anniversary of Liberation Day, according to the ministry.

