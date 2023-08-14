Hyundai partners with NaaS for EV charging services in China
SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group said Monday it has partnered with Chinese electric vehicle (EV) charging service information provider NaaS Technology Inc. for future EV charging business opportunities.
Hyundai signed an initial pact with Naas at the Chinese firm's headquarters in Beijing on Monday to jointly develop customized EV charging services based on its connected services platform and NaaS' charging infrastructure data, the company said in a statement.
NaaS, the first U.S.-listed EV charging services company in China, has data from 55,000 charging stations and 400,000 chargers across China, the world's biggest automobile market, it said.
Under the partnership, Hyundai and NaaS initially plan to provide a "home charger-sharing system" to EV owners in China, which will allow them to make a profit by sharing their own chargers with other EV owners, Hyundai said.
(END)
-
N. Korea, Russia defend Moscow's war with Ukraine during showing of film over Nazi trials
-
N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
N. Korea put on alert against Typhoon Khanun; minor damage reported
-
Yoon orders operation of emergency response team for jamboree contingency plan
-
N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Khanun
-
(4th LD) K-pop concert wraps up bumpy 2023 World Scout Jamboree
-
S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit to lead to security cooperation framework: official
-
(LEAD) Typhoon Khanun to land on S. Korea's southeast coast this week
-
S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit to lead to security cooperation framework: official
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim calls for 'drastic boost' of missile production capacity: state media
-
(LEAD) Two minor natural earthquakes strike near N. Korea's nuclear test site: weather agency
-
S. Korea, U.S. to stage key military drills next week amid persistent N. Korean threats
-
(LEAD) State audit agency to launch inspection of jamboree mismanagement