DP to file complaint with UNHRC against Fukushima plan this week
SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) said Monday that it will file a complaint later this week with the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) against Japan's Fukushima water release plan.
The complaint will be submitted Thursday, according to Rep. Woo Won-shik, who heads the DP's committee opposing Tokyo's plan to dump the treated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean.
The DP argues that the planned discharge, scheduled to commence as early as late August, violates various international agreements and lacks scientifically proven countermeasures.
The UNHRC reviews complaints from individuals, organizations or countries concerning instances of continuous gross human rights violations.
In addition to filing the complaint, the DP plans to gather signatures from approximately 1.5 million citizens and deliver them to the presidential office.
DP members are also preparing for another visit to Japan to protest Tokyo's plan, following two previous visits, in April and July.
The planned visit is expected to take place at the end of this month.
