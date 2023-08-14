Meritz Financial Group Q2 net profit up 20.1 pct to 591.5 bln won

SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- Meritz Financial Group Inc. on Monday reported its second-quarter net profit of 591.5 billion won (US$444.4 million), up 20.1 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the April-June period was 780.1 billion won, up 16.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 22.5 percent to 13.13 trillion won.

