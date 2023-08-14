KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DB INSURANCE 79,700 DN 300
SLCORP 34,550 DN 600
Yuhan 75,200 DN 500
POSCO Holdings 577,000 0
SamsungElec 67,300 DN 200
COSMOCHEM 45,100 DN 1,350
NHIS 10,410 UP 10
KCC 204,000 DN 11,500
SKBP 95,500 UP 800
HtlShilla 91,000 UP 1,800
Hanmi Science 37,600 DN 1,500
YoulchonChem 32,750 DN 450
LG Energy Solution 542,000 DN 5,000
SamsungElecMech 147,900 DN 3,500
Hyundai M&F INS 30,650 DN 250
TaihanElecWire 13,240 DN 260
Kumyang 131,100 UP 1,200
CJ 77,000 UP 500
LX INT 36,550 UP 500
DB HiTek 53,300 DN 900
LOTTE 26,250 UP 250
LotteChilsung 136,800 UP 800
HyundaiMtr 188,800 DN 1,700
AmoreG 32,700 DN 600
GCH Corp 14,580 DN 150
HITEJINRO 19,690 DN 1,010
DOOSAN 108,600 UP 1,700
CJ LOGISTICS 81,300 DN 1,700
DL 39,550 DN 1,150
Youngpoong 563,000 DN 16,000
SK hynix 114,900 DN 400
HyundaiEng&Const 35,750 DN 350
CUCKOO HOMESYS 22,950 UP 450
Hanwha 27,000 DN 2,300
SamsungF&MIns 250,500 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,850 UP 600
Kogas 25,000 DN 900
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,430 DN 80
KIA CORP. 78,700 DN 1,600
Daesang 18,320 UP 420
(MORE)
-
N. Korea, Russia defend Moscow's war with Ukraine during showing of film over Nazi trials
-
N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
N. Korea put on alert against Typhoon Khanun; minor damage reported
-
Yoon orders operation of emergency response team for jamboree contingency plan
-
N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Khanun
-
(4th LD) K-pop concert wraps up bumpy 2023 World Scout Jamboree
-
S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit to lead to security cooperation framework: official
-
(LEAD) Typhoon Khanun to land on S. Korea's southeast coast this week
-
S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit to lead to security cooperation framework: official
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim calls for 'drastic boost' of missile production capacity: state media
-
(LEAD) Two minor natural earthquakes strike near N. Korea's nuclear test site: weather agency
-
S. Korea, U.S. to stage key military drills next week amid persistent N. Korean threats
-
(LEAD) State audit agency to launch inspection of jamboree mismanagement