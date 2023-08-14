SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



DB INSURANCE 79,700 DN 300

SLCORP 34,550 DN 600

Yuhan 75,200 DN 500

POSCO Holdings 577,000 0

SamsungElec 67,300 DN 200

COSMOCHEM 45,100 DN 1,350

NHIS 10,410 UP 10

KCC 204,000 DN 11,500

SKBP 95,500 UP 800

HtlShilla 91,000 UP 1,800

Hanmi Science 37,600 DN 1,500

YoulchonChem 32,750 DN 450

LG Energy Solution 542,000 DN 5,000

SamsungElecMech 147,900 DN 3,500

Hyundai M&F INS 30,650 DN 250

TaihanElecWire 13,240 DN 260

Kumyang 131,100 UP 1,200

CJ 77,000 UP 500

LX INT 36,550 UP 500

DB HiTek 53,300 DN 900

LOTTE 26,250 UP 250

LotteChilsung 136,800 UP 800

HyundaiMtr 188,800 DN 1,700

AmoreG 32,700 DN 600

GCH Corp 14,580 DN 150

HITEJINRO 19,690 DN 1,010

DOOSAN 108,600 UP 1,700

CJ LOGISTICS 81,300 DN 1,700

DL 39,550 DN 1,150

Youngpoong 563,000 DN 16,000

SK hynix 114,900 DN 400

HyundaiEng&Const 35,750 DN 350

CUCKOO HOMESYS 22,950 UP 450

Hanwha 27,000 DN 2,300

SamsungF&MIns 250,500 0

HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,850 UP 600

Kogas 25,000 DN 900

HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,430 DN 80

KIA CORP. 78,700 DN 1,600

Daesang 18,320 UP 420

(MORE)