SKNetworks 6,380 DN 110

ORION Holdings 15,370 UP 120

HANWHA AEROSPACE 113,700 DN 2,800

S-1 55,600 UP 300

Hanchem 184,500 UP 1,500

DWS 36,500 DN 550

Shinsegae 214,000 UP 8,000

Nongshim 473,500 UP 14,500

SGBC 48,800 UP 500

Hyosung 62,800 DN 700

KEPCO 18,640 DN 320

SamsungSecu 36,100 DN 300

KG DONGBU STL 8,050 DN 230

SKTelecom 47,200 UP 450

HyundaiElev 42,300 DN 3,050

KOLON IND 53,200 DN 1,500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY386 00 DN650

SD Biosensor 12,080 DN 480

DGB Financial Group 7,360 0

KOLMAR KOREA 58,100 UP 1,300

PIAM 29,850 DN 500

JB Financial Group 8,710 DN 30

TKG Huchems 22,250 DN 200

HANJINKAL 47,900 DN 1,050

CHONGKUNDANG 86,200 UP 200

DoubleUGames 43,950 DN 250

COSMAX 142,100 UP 9,000

HANATOUR SERVICE 53,000 0

LOTTE TOUR 14,790 UP 1,940

HL MANDO 43,150 DN 900

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 794,000 DN 7,000

HanmiPharm 321,000 DN 8,000

Meritz Financial 50,200 UP 450

BNK Financial Group 6,640 UP 30

emart 77,700 DN 2,100

LS 120,100 UP 3,600

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES127 70 0 DN4800

GC Corp 120,900 DN 300

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 610,000 DN 23,000

GS E&C 14,290 DN 30

(MORE)