KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SKNetworks 6,380 DN 110
ORION Holdings 15,370 UP 120
HANWHA AEROSPACE 113,700 DN 2,800
S-1 55,600 UP 300
Hanchem 184,500 UP 1,500
DWS 36,500 DN 550
Shinsegae 214,000 UP 8,000
Nongshim 473,500 UP 14,500
SGBC 48,800 UP 500
Hyosung 62,800 DN 700
KEPCO 18,640 DN 320
SamsungSecu 36,100 DN 300
KG DONGBU STL 8,050 DN 230
SKTelecom 47,200 UP 450
HyundaiElev 42,300 DN 3,050
KOLON IND 53,200 DN 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY386 00 DN650
SD Biosensor 12,080 DN 480
DGB Financial Group 7,360 0
KOLMAR KOREA 58,100 UP 1,300
PIAM 29,850 DN 500
JB Financial Group 8,710 DN 30
TKG Huchems 22,250 DN 200
HANJINKAL 47,900 DN 1,050
CHONGKUNDANG 86,200 UP 200
DoubleUGames 43,950 DN 250
COSMAX 142,100 UP 9,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 53,000 0
LOTTE TOUR 14,790 UP 1,940
HL MANDO 43,150 DN 900
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 794,000 DN 7,000
HanmiPharm 321,000 DN 8,000
Meritz Financial 50,200 UP 450
BNK Financial Group 6,640 UP 30
emart 77,700 DN 2,100
LS 120,100 UP 3,600
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES127 70 0 DN4800
GC Corp 120,900 DN 300
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 610,000 DN 23,000
GS E&C 14,290 DN 30
